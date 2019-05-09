Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grimes Funeral Chapels
1214 Mulberry St
Bandera, TX 78003
(830) 796-3922
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
1214 Mulberry St
Bandera, TX 78003
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
1214 Mulberry St
Bandera, TX 78003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Russell Young


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Russell Young Obituary
September 30, 1931 - May 5, 2019
Joseph Russell Young,87, of Bandera passed on May 5, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born on September 30, 1931, to T/Sgt Joseph T Young and Gussie Groff Young.

He married Helmar Jean Moeller in 1961. He worked for CPS for 30 years in San
Antonio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sisters. Russell was survived by his son Booker Young ( Connie), grand children Kasey, Megan Locker (Robert) and great grandchild Brooke.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th from 5 to 7pm, with the funeral services on Saturday, May 11th at 1pm at Grimes Funeral Home in Bandera, Texas
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grimes Funeral Chapels
Download Now