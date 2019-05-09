|
|
September 30, 1931 - May 5, 2019
Joseph Russell Young,87, of Bandera passed on May 5, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born on September 30, 1931, to T/Sgt Joseph T Young and Gussie Groff Young.
He married Helmar Jean Moeller in 1961. He worked for CPS for 30 years in San
Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sisters. Russell was survived by his son Booker Young ( Connie), grand children Kasey, Megan Locker (Robert) and great grandchild Brooke.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th from 5 to 7pm, with the funeral services on Saturday, May 11th at 1pm at Grimes Funeral Home in Bandera, Texas
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019