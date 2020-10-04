1/1
Joseph W. Painter
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph W. Painter, of Live Oak, TX stepped into heaven on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Joseph was born July 28,1944 in Newark, Ohio.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Becky. They met while attending the University of Oregon, where they both graduated.

He is also survived by his children Monica Klempa, Jeffrey Painter and Ann Painter and their families, including his six grandchildren (whom he loved dearly).

Joe loved his God, his family, his country. As a front line combat soldier in the United States Army he served first in Germany and then was sent to Vietnam where he commanded his artillery unit during the Tet Offensive.

Joe was the City Manager of four cities in four states before he moved to Live Oak where he retired from city management. After retiring he was voted Mayor of Live Oak and served as interim City Manager of Castorville and Poteet. When his term ended he continued to stay involved in the community and church, serving in various capacities in both.

The family invites you to his Visitation On Friday October 9, from 6-8PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX.

Memorial service on Saturday October 10, at 10AM at Universal City United Methodists Church, 90 Winn Avenue, Universal City, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to either The Universal City Methodist Church "Border Ministry" or "Building Fund".

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Universal City United Methodists Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
2106587037
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved