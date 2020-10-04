Joseph W. Painter, of Live Oak, TX stepped into heaven on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Joseph was born July 28,1944 in Newark, Ohio.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Becky. They met while attending the University of Oregon, where they both graduated.

He is also survived by his children Monica Klempa, Jeffrey Painter and Ann Painter and their families, including his six grandchildren (whom he loved dearly).

Joe loved his God, his family, his country. As a front line combat soldier in the United States Army he served first in Germany and then was sent to Vietnam where he commanded his artillery unit during the Tet Offensive.

Joe was the City Manager of four cities in four states before he moved to Live Oak where he retired from city management. After retiring he was voted Mayor of Live Oak and served as interim City Manager of Castorville and Poteet. When his term ended he continued to stay involved in the community and church, serving in various capacities in both.

The family invites you to his Visitation On Friday October 9, from 6-8PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX.

Memorial service on Saturday October 10, at 10AM at Universal City United Methodists Church, 90 Winn Avenue, Universal City, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to either The Universal City Methodist Church "Border Ministry" or "Building Fund".

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com