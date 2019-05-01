|
|
November 12, 1934 - April 25th, 2019
Joseph W. Winters, 84 years old, of Pipe Creek, TX, completed his life's journey on Thursday, April 25th, 2019. He was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi to Willie and Carlena Winters on Nov. 12, 1934. Joe and his wife, Andrea, have celebrated 40 years together.
Joe graduated from San Diego City College, then managed Gemco Stores in CA. As a Marine, he served in the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service, Korean Service, United Nations and Good Conduct Medals. In 1982, he was recognized as a positive image in the community by the mayor of Los Angeles. Joe was preceded in death by his siblings: W. Garfield Winters, John C. Winters, Emmett Winters, Robert Winters, Jeremiah Winters, John B. Winters, Beatrice (Winters) Beard, and Ann (Winters) Cartwright.
Joe is survived by his wife, Andrea, sons, Keith and Kevin Winters, grandchildren, Jaylin, Aidan and Mikaylin Winters, and great-grandchild, Ki'Roy Winters.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on May 2, 2019, followed by funeral services from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at True Vine Baptist Church in San Antonio with Pastor Grice officiating.
Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.
com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019