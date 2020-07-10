JOSEPH WILLIAM EIKENBERRY died on June 27th at the age of 89, in San Antonio, TX with his daughter Anne by his side.

Joe was born in Bringhurst IN on November 9, 1930 to Glenn and Lena Eikenberry. He was raised in Bringhurst and Flora Indiana, along with his two sisters Sara and Phyllis. Joe graduated from Flora High School and was a member of the Flora basketball team and was class President. He attended Indiana University where he was a member of the Freshman men's basketball team, the Sigma Phi Epsilon social fraternity and ROTC. Upon graduation in 1952, Joe entered the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant, and met and married Harriett Wagar, during his first assignment to Norton AFB, San Bernardino, CA. For the next 26 years, Joe and Harriett traveled throughout the world. He retired with the rank of Lt Colonel in 1978 after numerous assignments in the US, Korea, Vietnam, Libya, Spain and England. During Joe's assignments to Korea and Vietnam, and his numerous long work-related trips, Harriett took care of the family and made every house a home, along with supporting his successful military career. They were a true "AF Team!" After retiring from the Air Force, Joe and Harriett returned to Flora IN where he joined his father Glenn in the Eikenberry Insurance Agency. In 2000, after retiring from the insurance business, Joe and Harriett moved to Indianapolis, IN. After Harriett's death, Joe moved to San Antonio, TX in 2013 to be close to his daughter, Anne. Joe loved playing golf and tennis, all things Indiana University, and traveling throughout the world. Joe and Harriett were happily married for 59 years.

He is survived by his daughter Anne Burtt (David), San Antonio, TX, his step-daughter Kaye Sodenkamp (Al), Jacksonville, FL, his grandson Karl Hill and great-granddaughter Honah Leigh of Key West, FL. Joe will be missed by his many family and friends throughout the world! Maybe he will finally get that hole-in-one! Due to COVID 19 precautions, there will be no memorial at this time.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held for Joe in Flora, Indiana on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joe's name to your local community Food Bank.