September 9, 2019
Joseph William Keough of San Antonio TX, a former professional baseball player with the Oakland A's, Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox passed away September 9, 2019 in Miami after a brief illness. He was 73.
A native of Pomona CA, Keough came from a family of athletes who played professional baseball. Drafted out of Mount San Antonio College, Keough's career spanned six seasons in the majors. He will be remembered for getting the game-winning hit in the first regular season game the Kansas City Royals ever played. Keough held several marketing and real estate development positions with Fotomat, 7-Eleven, Burger King Payless ShoeSource and EyeMasters.
Keough is survived by his wife, Beth Gold Keough; children, Tracy (Dermot) Whelan, Graig Keough, Jessica Chait (Paul Wolpe) and Melissa (Cris) Fife; and grandchildren, Zoe Whelan, Sean and Seth Bohler and Amaya and Lia Fife. He also is survived by his three brothers: Arty (Janet) Keough, Tom (Barbara) Keough and Marty (Sharon) Keough and dozens of nieces and nephews, each more dear than the next.
He will be remembered by his many friends as a good golfer, cook and card player.
A memorial will be on Friday, September 13th at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Beth El. Alvin A. Loewenberg and Rabbi Mara Nathan officiating.
Contributions in Joseph's memory can be made to MD Anderson and designate MDS/AML Moonshot program at https://www. mdanderson .org/gifts or MD Anderson Cancer Center, P. O. Box 4486, Houston, Tx 78210-4486
Published in Express-News on Sept. 12, 2019