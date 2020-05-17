Joseph William Straube, 77, went home to his Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born August 9, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Mamie Edith Towers and Joseph Straube. Throughout his time at Jefferson High School he served proudly on the Rifle Team with the ROTC; and was a dedicated Eagle Scout. After graduating from the University of Texas with a degree in Architecture, Joe joined the United States Air Force and served honorably for 4 years, departing the service as a Captain. He worked with several well-known architectural firms throughout his career including, Johnson-Dempsey Architects of San Antonio, Galen May Architects of Victoria, Gondeck Architects and Marmon Mok Architects, both of San Antonio. As an unwavering career-man, he was also a member of the American Institute of Architecture.Joe was devoted to his faith, serving the church by being active in the vestry, ushering and teaching Sunday School at St. David's Episcopal of San Antonio, St. Francis Episcopal of Victoria, and the Episcopal Church of Reconciliation in San Antonio. He graduated from the Education for Ministry Program through the School of Theology of the University of the South in 1991. He was also active in the Cursillo Movement, along with Barrington Neighbors at the Church of Reconciliation.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Straube; step-son Jason Sanchez; father-in-law Belo Stone Jr.; and son-in-law Jimmy Fann. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Sara A. Straube; daughters Sherii Straube (Louis) and Lori Fann; step-son Alex Sanchez; grandchildren Brittany, Jordan, Justin, Sam and Jake; sister Merrylyn Straube; sister-in-law Linda Straube; mother-in-law Audrey Stone; first wife Debbi Muldoon (Tom); niece and nephews Denise, Erik and Steven; and other special family members Elizabeth and Galen Madison.A memorial service will be held at Church of Reconciliation at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Barrington Neighbors, Church of Reconciliation, 8900 Starcrest, San Antonio, Texas 78217 or to a charity of your choice.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.