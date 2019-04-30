|
|
April 17, 2019
Josephina M. Gonzalez, 95 years old was born in Devine, Texas later moved to San Antonio, Texas.
She returned to her heavenly home on April 17, 2019. Josephina is preceded in death by her parents
Elogio and Petra Moreno, brothers and sister Abel Moreno, Eva M. Villarreal, Raul Moreno, husband Raymond C. Gonzalez Sr. and grandson Simon Galindo III.
Josephina is survived by her children (son) Simon and Debbie Galindo, (son) Joe and Florinda Galindo,
(daughter) Mary J. Gonzalez, and (son) Raymond C. Gonzalez Jr. she had 6 grandchildren, 8 great
grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
When asked what is the secret to a long life Josephina would respond Faith and Gardening. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. One of her greatest qualities was demonstrating her love for all her family equally. Her friendliness brought out the finest in those around her. Josephina experienced much in her 95 yrs of life personally and worldly. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday May 1, 2019 with a 10:30am Memorial Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Dr. @ St. Cloud, San Antonio, Texas 78228. A Private Burial has been requested by the Family. Flowers will be received at St. Paul Catholic Church prior to the service between 9:00-10:00am
Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2019