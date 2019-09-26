|
|
September 23, 2018
Josephine Barbara (Jo Barbara) Tschirhart (maiden name Baehr) of El Paso, Texas, beloved wife, mother,
grandmother, great-grand mother and friend, passed away on September 23, 2018 at the age of 91.
She had a profound reverence for Saint Padre Pio of Petrelcina, and perhaps not by coincidence, she passed away on the same day of the year that he passed away 50 years ago. She is survived by her children Brian, Bonnie, Rochie, Mark, Timothy and Cary; her fifteen grand children; and her twelve great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by Wilbert (Willie) Edward Tschirhart, her husband of 60 years, and her oldest daughter, Barbara. Jo Barbara had nothing but the most tender, caring, love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children. All were her most precious treasures and center of her world; and she always put the interests of her family before her own.
Born to William and Josephine Baehr in El Paso, Jo Barbara moved to San Antonio in her late teens where she met her husband Willie. After they had seven children, the family moved to Warner Robins, Georgia, then to Hampton, Virginia, and finally to Atlanta, Georgia where she spent the rest of her life, except for regular trips back to San Antonio. Jo Barbara was graduated from El Paso High School. She attended the College of Mines, St. Mary's University in San Antonio and Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio. She was a mathematics major. Jo Barbara was a member of Kappa Sigma Pi Sorority and an associate member of Sigma Zeta, a national honorary math and science fraternity.
She was a member of the International Relations Club and took an active part in dramatic activities at college. While a student in San Antonio, she was a dance instructor at St. Ann's Parochial School.
A funeral Mass will be held for her at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on September 27, 2019 at 12:30PM and interment at 2PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery next to her husband.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 26, 2019