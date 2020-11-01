1/1
JOSEPHINE BUENTEO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPHINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Josephine Buenteo, age 97, passed away peacefully the evening of October 24th, 2020.

She is preceded by her parents Severo Solis Buenteo and Theresa Villalobos Gonzales, her son John Galan, her husband Ben Galan, her brothers Adam, Severo, Arturo, Raymundo and Ignacio and her sisters Eva and Eufemia.

She is survived by her child Marie Murcia, her grandchildren Nadine Barrett, Kenneth Murcia, Eric Murcia and great grandchildren Adriana Dotson Murcia, Christian Barrett, Samira Forcada Murcia, Eidan Murcia, Eliana Murcia and great great grandchild Nalina Murcia as well as several nieces and nephews.

Josephine moved to San Antonio with her family at a young age from their farm in Yoakum, Texas. She was accepted and participated in a burgeoning nursing program through Santa Rosa Hospital; lead by a small group of nuns at that time.

It was there that she found her true calling. She graduated from that program successfully as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She went on to work for several local home health care companies, rendering nursing care to many, many patients in their homes for the next 40 plus years, until her retirement.

Besides working as a nurse. Josephine had a tremendous love for plants and trees.

She loved tending to her trees and plants as well as for caring for other people in need.

We ask at this time that only immediate family be in attendance for the visitation, the rosary and funeral services. This is only to ensure we are complying with current restrictions for both indoor and outdoor public gatherings at this time.

The family requests that instead of flowers. If you wish, you may make a small donation to your favorite charity in Josephine's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved