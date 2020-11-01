Josephine Buenteo, age 97, passed away peacefully the evening of October 24th, 2020.

She is preceded by her parents Severo Solis Buenteo and Theresa Villalobos Gonzales, her son John Galan, her husband Ben Galan, her brothers Adam, Severo, Arturo, Raymundo and Ignacio and her sisters Eva and Eufemia.

She is survived by her child Marie Murcia, her grandchildren Nadine Barrett, Kenneth Murcia, Eric Murcia and great grandchildren Adriana Dotson Murcia, Christian Barrett, Samira Forcada Murcia, Eidan Murcia, Eliana Murcia and great great grandchild Nalina Murcia as well as several nieces and nephews.

Josephine moved to San Antonio with her family at a young age from their farm in Yoakum, Texas. She was accepted and participated in a burgeoning nursing program through Santa Rosa Hospital; lead by a small group of nuns at that time.

It was there that she found her true calling. She graduated from that program successfully as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She went on to work for several local home health care companies, rendering nursing care to many, many patients in their homes for the next 40 plus years, until her retirement.

Besides working as a nurse. Josephine had a tremendous love for plants and trees.

She loved tending to her trees and plants as well as for caring for other people in need.

We ask at this time that only immediate family be in attendance for the visitation, the rosary and funeral services. This is only to ensure we are complying with current restrictions for both indoor and outdoor public gatherings at this time.

The family requests that instead of flowers. If you wish, you may make a small donation to your favorite charity in Josephine's name.