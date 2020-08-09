Josephine (Josie) Huerta Duncan was called home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020 at the age of 87.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, George Duncan, sons Mark (wife Tonya), George (wife Joan), grandson Aaron (wife Jordan) two step-grandsons, Brandon and Colby, two great-grandchildren,

Teagan and Finn, sisters

Carmen Morales and Eva Serenil. Josie was blessed with a large family including numerous nieces and

nephews from San Antonio and LaCoste, Texas.

Josie and George met at Lackland AF Base in San Antonio, Texas. The couple traveled extensively before settling in Fort Walton Beach, Florida where the family has lived for more than 41 years. Josie was a selfless, godly woman who will be a perfect addition to Gods kingdom.

Josie will be remembered for her quick wit, joyous laugh and dedication to her family. Josie's visits to San Antonio were always welcomed with great enthusiasm and

celebration. Josie will be greatly missed by all who knew her and her memory will live in our hearts forever. Josie and George have been long time members of Saint Mary's Church in Fort Walton Beach.