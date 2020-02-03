|
Josephine G. DeLuna peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020. She was born to Alexander and Josephine Garza on August 11, 1922; and now reunites with her parents and beloved fur baby Larry.
She retired from Civil Service and was owner of Dzargas Ceramic shop off of Evers. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles in her free time.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son Ronald and wife Mary DeLuna, of Baytown TX; grandchildren, Crystal Stevenson of Baytown TX, Christopher DeLuna of Houston TX; great-grandchildren Christopher and Christian DeLuna of Houston TX; niece Sandi and husband Gerry Karam of San Antonio TX; nephew Mick Garza of Sarasota FL; and numerous other relatives.
Josephine's life will be celebrated Tuesday, February 4, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 10am at the funeral home. Celebration of Life service will follow at 11am, with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:30pm.
The family sends their sincere gratitude to Sandi and Gerry for their unconditional love and support during this time and for being their Angels in time of need.
Josephine will be greatly missed by all her loving family.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 3, 2020