7-22-25 - 3-18-19
Josephine Mergele died peacefully at home. Josephine was born to Andrew and Mary (Kalinowski) Sykowski in Lockhart. She worked at Colonial Cake Company and retired from Decker's. She loved dancing and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Alex Sykowski and sisters Agnes Nickle and Pat Ploch. She's survived by her two sons, Dennis and wife Janet, and Ken. She was Grandma Jo to Andrew and Alison Arnatt and Jordan Mergele, and Great-Grandma Jo to Samuel and Olivia Arnatt. Other survivors include her sister Bernice Padalecki and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 SE Military Dr, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in St Hedwig.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019