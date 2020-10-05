1/1
JOSEPHINE ROBLES GALINDO
1928 - 2020
Josephine Robles Galindo, born November 26, 1928 entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2020 at the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, infant daughter Mary Ann, her grandson Andy Martinez, 2 sisters Esperanza Robles, Dolores Autobee, daughter Jo Ann and son-in-law Orlando Munoz.

She is survived by her children: Julie Ann Martinez (Andrew), Josie Pecina (Jerry), Janie Falcone (Jim), stepson Joe Raymond, 1 sister and 1 brother, 9 grandchildren, 6 greatgrandchildren, numerous nieces and nephrews.

Visitation will begin at 2 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Ortiz Funeral Home, 3114 Culebra Rd. A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Mass at 10 am St. Jude Catholic Church on October 8, 2020.

Everyone will meet at the Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3.

We would like to thank New Century Hospice Team for the care and support given to our Mother.

We were blessed to have had her in our life for so long and will miss her laughter and smiles.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
OCT
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
OCT
8
Service
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
