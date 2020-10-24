Josie S. Espinoza, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Spring Branch, TX. Born on October 25, 1944, in San Antonio, TX, to parents, Jose and Elvira Saldaña. Josie loved her family, enjoyed cooking, dancing, especially line dancing, and playing cards with her family. She was a parishioner and CCD teacher at St. Lawrence catholic church and was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Honey Creek Church for 25 years. She battled cancer for the past 25 years with faith and enjoyed life to its fullest. She was preceded in death by, her parents, Jose and Elvira Saldaña; and her sister, Rosabella Najera. Josephine is survived by her husband of fifty three years, William Espinoza; her children, William Espinoza, Jr. (Delores), Larry Espinoza (Gracie), and Christopher Espinoza (Kathy); her grandchildren, Jason, Bridget, Christian, Joshua, Abel, Abigail and Analisa; her sisters, Vera Lopez (Rudy), Severina Garcia (Rudy), Dora Delgado, Ethel Saldaña, Jo Ann Saldaña Rodriguez (Rick), and Lucy Mendez (Mike); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Honey Creek, 25781 TX-46, Spring Branch, TX 78070.

Father Francis McHugh and Deacon Michael Pawelek will officiate. Interment to follow mass at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or American Cancer Society.

