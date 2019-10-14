|
Josie F. Villarreal, with family at her side, passed away on October 10, 2019. "He who is mighty has done unto me a mighty thing." Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Josie, age 79, of San Antonio, TX is survived by her children, Janette (Kevin), Mario (Patti), Judy (DayDay), and Jennifer; grandchildren, Matthew, Alexander, Isabel, Leslie, Jacob, Mayah, Jaylon, Jomari; great grandchild, Lily; and brother, Samuel. Josie is joining her beloved husband of 47 years, Mario J. Villarreal; daughter, JoLynda F. Villarreal; parents, Manuel and Josefa; sisters, Estela, Ester, Elizabeth; and brothers, Manuel, Agapito, Daniel, and Gregorio, in the arms of the Lord. "And know that I am here with you even unto the end of time." The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North with Interment to follow in San Fernando Cemetery III. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
