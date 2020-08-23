Funeral service for Journi Jewelsinity Brew 5, of Killeen, Texas will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Rivers of Living Waters in Killeen, Texas. A private family interment will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas. Journi passed away August 14, 2020, in Killeen, Texas. She was born May 29, 2015, in Austin, Texas. Parents are Patrick Caviel and Stephanie Brew. Please offer condolences at: www.chisolmsfuneral.com