February 24, 1924 - August 9, 2019
Jovita F. Lopez passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 24, 1924 and graduated from Fox Tech High School, and received an A.A. from San Antonio Jr. College. She is preceded in death by her husband, David C. Lopez. She is survived by her four children, Elizabeth Lopez (Frederick Sauer), David C. Lopez Jr. (Cynthia), Michael P. Lopez (Sherry Callahan), and Martha L. Aki (Ron - deceased); half-sister, Lupe Witt; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Lopez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her proudest and most lasting legacy, though, are her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. At the center of her life was her love and dedication to her faith and church. She was born and baptized into La Trinidad UMC, and later became part of Jefferson UMC and Coker UMC. She was extremely active with her husband David in all three of her faith communities where she taught Sunday school for many years, was part of United Methodist Women, adult Sunday school classes, served on many committees, and senior adults. She was a dedicated "professional" church volunteer! She had an incredible sense of humor, was an amazing cook, and her home was always open to family and friends when she wasn't at church! She also was so proud to be a part of her historical Idar family, having been named and cared for in her early years by her Aunt Jovita Idar. It was such a proud moment for her when the State of Texas honored her Aunt Jovita and her Idar family gathered together. The family wants to thank the incredible staff at Independence Hill Assisted Living, who cared for her in ways too many to name, Dr. Bradley Kayser, who cared for her for over 30 years, and the staff at Kindred Hospice who embraced her in her last days. We will be forever grateful. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 P.M. at Porter Loring North.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
THURSDAY,
AUGUST 15, 2019
1:30 P.M.
COKER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
A private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks consideration of a contribution to Independence Hill Assisted Living, Coker UMC Senior Adults, La Trinidad UMC, or Kindred Hospice.
