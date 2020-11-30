Joy Jean (Poppell) Orozco joined her Lord on November 24, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was born in Dallas to Leslie Otto Poppell and Oneita Priddy Poppell.

Mrs. Orozco was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Nelson Orozco. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Smith (Larry); son, Daren Ray Orozco (Diana); sister, Doris Cross; and brother, Leslie Poppell (Lou); grandchildren, Nicholas Garcia, Travis Smith, Kimberly McCullough, Austin Orozco, Hunter Orozco and Darcy Orozco; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Garcia, Charlie & Taylor Johnson.

Graveside Service and

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to

The American Heart

Association.

