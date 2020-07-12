Joy Seideman Javior, born in San Antonio, July 24, 1937, left her temporary home on earth to go to her eternal home with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul B. Javior, son, Paul Javior, daughters, Linda and husband Robert Kotara, Melissa and husband Stephen Plate; a sister, Carolyn Coe, six grandchildren, cousins, and many friends. Joy loved visits from friends and family and could always be counted on to share a laugh and amazing hug. She had a truly loving, humble heart and a deep faith in God.

She was a member of the Annunciation of the BVM Catholic Church and Choir, Lone Oak Lodge of the Sons of Hermann, the Alamo Area Stroke Support Group, the Oak Park Bunco Club, and was employed for several years in the savings and loan business, and as a legal secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted H. and Joy E. Seideman, and an infant daughter, Elisabeth Joy.

Rosary and Funeral Mass services are pending and will be held at Annunciation of the BVM Catholic Church, St.Hedwig.