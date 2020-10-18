Joyce Abernathy (nee Bishop) was preceded in death by her husband James and is survived by children Cindy and Brett, son-in-law Douglas, and grandchildren Austin and Blair.

Joyce was born in 1940 and raised in St. Louis, MO attending Roosevelt High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of MO – Columbia where she met her husband and subsequently married James in 1960. Returning to St. Louis after graduation, she took a job as a teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School and obtained her Master's degree in Education as a remedial reading specialist for all grades from the University of MO – St. Louis. In the 1980's and 1990's she took a break from teaching and worked as a licensed real estate agent for Gundaker Realty in their Oakville office. Joyce and James moved to San Antonio in 1998 after James' retirement, where she took a job working with students in the reading clinic at St. Phillips College and started private tutoring of 1st and 2nd grade students. We were blessed to virtually celebrate her 80th birthday with her a few weeks ago.

FUNERAL SERVICE

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 26, 2020

11:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH