JOYCE ANN RICHARDSON GUTHRIE

JOYCE ANN RICHARDSON GUTHRIE Obituary

Joyce Ann Richardson Guthrie, age 77, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born September 15, 1942 to Velma Mae O'Brien and James Pierce Richardson in San

Antonio, Texas. Joyce had a successful career in advertising sales, working for KABB and KVDA. She loved traveling, good wine, and gourmet food. She had a great love of American Indian art. Her favorite travels were to Taos and Santa Fe, Italy, France, and Greece. She lived a full and complete life. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years Bob Guthrie, parents, and sisters Yvonne and Shirley. Joyce is survived by her daughters Kimberly Merritt and husband Jeff, Karen Herring and husband Gary; grandchildren (who all called her GJ) Ashton, Kendall, McKenzie, Spencer Elizabeth, Zachary, and Noah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

MARCH 21, 2020

10:00 A.M.

FELLOWSHIP OF SAN ANTONIO

23755 CANYON GOLF RD., SAN ANTONIO, TX 78258

Rev. Ron Hill will officiate. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the or Vitas Hospice San Antonio. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
