Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221

JOYCE ANN RICHARDSON GUTHRIE


1942 - 2020
JOYCE ANN RICHARDSON GUTHRIE Obituary

Joyce Ann Richardson Guthrie, age 77, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years Bob Guthrie, parents, and sisters Yvonne and Shirley. Joyce is survived by her daughters Kimberly Merritt (Jeff), Karen Herring (Gary); 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 have been postponed at this time but updates will be shared as soon as more information is available. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020
