Joyce Ann Richardson Guthrie, age 77, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years Bob Guthrie, parents, and sisters Yvonne and Shirley. Joyce is survived by her daughters Kimberly Merritt (Jeff), Karen Herring (Gary); 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 have been postponed at this time but updates will be shared as soon as more information is available. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020