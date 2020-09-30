1/1
Joyce D. Cooper
1935 - 2020

Joyce D. Cooper, peacefully passed away at the age of 85 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on January 17, 1935 in Richland Springs, Texas, to parents, Kete Kelly Adams and Margaret Faye Squires.

Her family moved from Richland Springs, Texas in 1946. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she met her husband, George Cooper, who was a student there. They dated for a year, and then married on July 12, 1957. They lost their only son, John Kelly Cooper, age 14, in a tragic accident in 1973.

Then, drawn closer together in grief, they began the race to see who could be the first to join him in Heaven. All was left in God's hands to determine who would do so. She obtained a Masters Degree in Education and finished her professional career as Principal of Stahl Elementary School, North East Independent School District for twelve years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kete and Margaret Adams; and her son John Kelley Cooper. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, George G. Cooper, of 63 blissful years; her brother, Pat Adams; her sister, Gwendolyn Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 3, 2020

12:00 PM

RICHLAND SPRINGS CEMETERY

300 BROWN STREET

Published in Express-News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
RICHLAND SPRINGS CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
