Joyce E. Mann, 89, went to be with her Lord on January 11, 2020. She was born in Parker, South Dakota to Everett and Naomi White on September 30, 1930. She loved her volunteer work at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital and was an active member of University Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband: James A. Mann.
She is survived by her children: Pamela Kite (Donald), Michael Mann (Linda); grandchildren: Tiffany Nokes, Heather Kite, Thomas Mann, Mark Mann, Timothy Mann; great-grandchildren: Tristan, Carter, Ryder; brothers: Richard White and Ron White.
Funeral Services to be held at Roy Akers Funeral Home, with interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Gideon's International in Joyce's name.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020