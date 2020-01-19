Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. Mann Obituary

Joyce E. Mann, 89, went to be with her Lord on January 11, 2020. She was born in Parker, South Dakota to Everett and Naomi White on September 30, 1930. She loved her volunteer work at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital and was an active member of University Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: James A. Mann.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Kite (Donald), Michael Mann (Linda); grandchildren: Tiffany Nokes, Heather Kite, Thomas Mann, Mark Mann, Timothy Mann; great-grandchildren: Tristan, Carter, Ryder; brothers: Richard White and Ron White.

Funeral Services to be held at Roy Akers Funeral Home, with interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Gideon's International in Joyce's name.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -