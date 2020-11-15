Joyce Edna Horn Snavely passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 94 years on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Joyce was born in San Antonio on September 15, 1926 to Charles Alfred and Mary Edna Horn. Joyce has two siblings, Charlene Horn Snavely of San Antonio, Texas and Hazel Ann Leonard of Jarratt, Virginia.

In San Antonio Joyce attended St. Cecilia's elementary school, Incarnate Word High School, and graduated from The University of the Incarnate Word, with a Bachelor of Science degree. Until recently, Joyce was an active member of the "St. Cecilia's 39ers" a small group of classmates that met occasionally to catch up and reminisce.

Joyce and her sister Charlene married brothers, Lt. Col. James Edward Snavely II and Maj. Ralph A. Snavely, both USAF. Joyce and Jim, to whom she referred to as "the love of my life", were married in Boerne, Texas, on June 15, 1949. They were married only 20 years due to Jim's untimely illness and death at the age of 41 years in October 23, 1969. However, a more full 20 years of marriage is hard to imagine. As the wife of an U.S. Air Force officer, Jim and Joyce were stationed in England, Germany, Texas, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, France, Germany again, and lastly, California. An avid outdoorsman, Jim taught Joyce to hunt, fish, golf and camp both in the States and all over Europe.

Jim and Joyce were blessed with the births of seven children: Susan Snavely Barron and husband Steve of Odessa, Texas, Kathleen Ann Boeck and husband Terry of San Antonio, Texas, Alberta Snavely Taubert and husband Jim of Fort Worth, Texas, James Edward Snavely III, of Fort Worth, Texas, Giles Keeler Snavely and wife, Natalie of Bulverde, Texas, Sally Therese Lohrke and husband, John of Bandera, Texas, and Matthew Charles Snavely (deceased). Following Jim's death, Joyce continued to raise her children. Throughout the many joys and sometimes trials which come with raising six children alone, Joyce never lost her faith and exhibited exemplary strength and courage. Joyce also managed to work and travel with family and friends. Ultimately Joyce devoted her time to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the Holy Spirit Altar Society and Wilford Hall Medical Center. She additionally gave of her time, talent, and treasure for many years to the support of St. Peter-St. Joseph Children's Home, a Catholic Charity of San Antonio. Last, but not least, Joyce was an enthusiastic SPURS fan, never missing a game.

Joyce is survived by her two sisters, six of seven children, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff, nurses, and Hospice care at The Canyons of San Antonio for the loving care they provided to Joyce in her later years.

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 9:30 a.m. when Joyce will be laid to rest next to "the love of her life".

Memorials may be made to St. Peter-St. Joseph Children's Home, 919 Mission Road, San Antonio, Texas 78210.

