April 2, 1933 - July 29, 2019
Joyce Elaine Rodman Beasley,86, of Castroville, passed away July 29, 2019. She was born April 2, 1933 in Tulare, SD to Vay E. and Gladys Rodman. She married Sgt Henry Myron Beasley,USAF and was blessed with 32 years of marriage. Joyce was a Gold Star Wife and member of the Eastern Star Chapter 19 in Redfield, SD. She moved to TX in 1991 and became a member of the Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castro Garden Club, volunteered at Lytle Public Library, was a Red Cross Volunteer "Grey Lady" and belonged to a quilting club. Survived by daughter, Carolyn Biediger (Vincent); son, Michael Allen Beasley (Deborah); grandchildren, Daniel (Dr. Erika Ooten) Biediger, Elizabeth Presto; Joseph (Amber) Biediger, Katherine Beasley, Emily (Adam) Palmer, William Hank Beasley; great-grandchildren, William and Jenna Presto, Laura Biediger; brothers, David Rodman (Arlie) and Vay Rodman (Arleen). Preceded in death by parents; husband; siblings, Jeanne, Deborah and James "Jimmy" Rodman.
Memorial Service: Saturday, August 17 at 11 am at Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castroville, TX. Interment at a later date at Hilltop Cemetery, Collington, NC. Memorials to Medina Valley United Methodist Church for church kitchen, or .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019