Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Medina Valley United Methodist Church
Castroville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Elaine (Rodman) Beasley


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Elaine (Rodman) Beasley Obituary
April 2, 1933 - July 29, 2019
Joyce Elaine Rodman Beasley,86, of Castroville, passed away July 29, 2019. She was born April 2, 1933 in Tulare, SD to Vay E. and Gladys Rodman. She married Sgt Henry Myron Beasley,USAF and was blessed with 32 years of marriage. Joyce was a Gold Star Wife and member of the Eastern Star Chapter 19 in Redfield, SD. She moved to TX in 1991 and became a member of the Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castro Garden Club, volunteered at Lytle Public Library, was a Red Cross Volunteer "Grey Lady" and belonged to a quilting club. Survived by daughter, Carolyn Biediger (Vincent); son, Michael Allen Beasley (Deborah); grandchildren, Daniel (Dr. Erika Ooten) Biediger, Elizabeth Presto; Joseph (Amber) Biediger, Katherine Beasley, Emily (Adam) Palmer, William Hank Beasley; great-grandchildren, William and Jenna Presto, Laura Biediger; brothers, David Rodman (Arlie) and Vay Rodman (Arleen). Preceded in death by parents; husband; siblings, Jeanne, Deborah and James "Jimmy" Rodman.

Memorial Service: Saturday, August 17 at 11 am at Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castroville, TX. Interment at a later date at Hilltop Cemetery, Collington, NC. Memorials to Medina Valley United Methodist Church for church kitchen, or .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.