JOYCE ELLA SATCHER MCDONALD
1927 - 2020
Joyce Ella Satcher McDonald, age 93, went to be with her Lord on October 19, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas. She lived all of her life in San Antonio, graduating from Hot Wells High School. She loved her church, worshiping and serving with her family at Concordia Lutheran for over 65 years. She was a faithful servant of the Lord, volunteering in numerous activities at the church. She was a member of the choir for many years and enjoyed singing with her friends. She served faithfully with the Heavenly Quilters in her later years. Joyce was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She married Robert E. McDonald on August 4, 1945. They were married for 54 years until his death. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie Gittinger Satcher; sisters, Bernice Hill and Lorraine Friedrich; brothers Henry Satcher, Jr. and Sam Satcher; son Robert B. McDonald; and granddaughter Stacy S. Stiles.

She is survived by her sons, Monty McDonald (Maria), Randy McDonald (Mary), Mark McDonald (Nancy) ; daughter, Janet Hembree (Elmer); daughter-in-law, Joanne McDonald; grandchildren, Mistie Boyle (Joey), Scott McDonald (Victoria), Shawn McDonald (Milena), Justin McDonald, Chad Stiles, Kelly McDonald, Brent McDonald, Jennifer Gladstone (Greg), Michael McDonald (Vanessa), and Marie McDonald; great-grandchildren, Austin and Kelsie McDonald, Bailey and Brady Boyle, George and Elliott Gladstone, Rylee McDonald, Camila Acuna and Evelyn Fikes

The family would like to thank River City Home Care, especially Helen and Savannah, and Compassus Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concordia Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. To leave personal condolences, please visit www.southsidefuneralhome.com.

Graveside Service

Saturday. October 31, 2020

9:00am

Sunset Memorial Park

1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218

Memorial Service

Saturday, October 31, 2020

11:00am

Concordia Lutheran Church

16801 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
