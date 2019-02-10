January 16, 1927 - February 3, 2019

Joyce Erbe Chamberlain, age 92, passed away on February 3, 2019 in San Antonio. An accomplished musician, educator, and counselor, Chamberlain was known for her warmth of spirit and passion for life. A native of San Antonio and life long member of Grace Lutheran San Antonio, she enjoyed our city's rich history, natural beauty, and animal life. She was especially dedicated to the well- being and adoption of stray animals.



Chamberlain, whose degrees include a Bachelor of Music, Master of Education, and Master of the Arts, studied at Our Lady of the Lake University, the University of the Incarnate Word, the Pipe Organ Institute of Andover, Trinity, St. Mary's, and Syracuse Universities.



At age 20, she played the pipe organ for services at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, San Antonio. Throughout her long career, Chamberlain taught music privately and at numerous schools including Ursuline Academy, where she also supervised other teachers, Irving Junior High, Brackenridge High, where she also served as counselor, and Sam Houston High. She was part-time faculty at Trinity University, held a supervisory position for 30 counselors, and was on the Advisory Committee for the Department of Clinical Studies at Our Lady of the Lake University. For 27 years, Chamberlain served on the Board of Directors at Firstmark Credit Union and was Audit Chairman.



Joyce Chamberlain was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Stevens, and father Clifford Robertson Chamberlain. She is survived by cousins Richard Steinfeldt of Comfort, TX, and Vicki Ford of Richmond, VA.



Ms. Chamberlain was a devoted friend to all who knew her, including numerous students, colleagues, and her most beloved care givers.



The family will receive friends from 6:30-9:00 pm, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.

SERVICE

THURSDAY-

FEBRUARY 14th, 2019

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



Interment in San Fernando Cemetery No. 3. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.C.A.T., Stray Cat Adoptions of Texas.

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary