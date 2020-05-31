JOYCE GRIMMER DENMAN
Joyce Grimmer Denman, 93 of Cookville, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1927 in Austin, Texas.She is survived by her daughter, Heather Howard; daughter, Glenda Denman; daughter and spouse, Rita and Drew White; son and spouse, Patrick and Gina Denman; daughter and spouse, Beverly and Darcie Poginy; 18 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and 1 brother.Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Byron A. Denman; son, Kerry Michael Denman; daughter, JoEllen Cope; granddaughter, Elizabeth Kvothe; sister, Gayle Harrell; and brother, William Durwood Grimmer.A memorial service will be held for Joyce at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at a later date.Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com

