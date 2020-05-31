Joyce Grimmer Denman, 93 of Cookville, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1927 in Austin, Texas.She is survived by her daughter, Heather Howard; daughter, Glenda Denman; daughter and spouse, Rita and Drew White; son and spouse, Patrick and Gina Denman; daughter and spouse, Beverly and Darcie Poginy; 18 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and 1 brother.Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Byron A. Denman; son, Kerry Michael Denman; daughter, JoEllen Cope; granddaughter, Elizabeth Kvothe; sister, Gayle Harrell; and brother, William Durwood Grimmer.A memorial service will be held for Joyce at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at a later date.Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.