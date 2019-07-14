|
April 11, 1926 - July 3, 2019
Joyce H. Jones joined the Lord July 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Joyce was born April 11, 1926 to Emory Handley and Helen Harper in San Antonio, Texas. Her parents divorced when Joyce was young, and Helen remarried William Watkins, Joyce's beloved stepfather. Joyce worked as an RN for over 40 years, receiving her training at Baptist Hospital. She is preceded in passing by her parents and her loving husband of 39 years, David R. Jones, Jr., whom she met on a blind date while he was an airman at Lackland AFB. After 20 years of military service they retired to San Antonio in 1968. Joyce is survived by daughters, Cathy Baker and Nancy Bomer; son, David W. Jones; grandson Dillon Bomer and his wife Fiorela, and granddaughter Ashley Jones; great grandson Luca Bomer. Joyce is loved and missed by all. She is remembered as a truly sweet and gracious person with great inner strength.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019