Joyce Imogene (Bishop) Zerr, of San Antonio, TX, died on April 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1940, in Uvalde, TX, to Robert Louis Bishop and Climbert Rachel Heine Bishop. Imogene graduated from Knippa High School. On June 21, 1958, she married Larry James Zerr in Knippa. Imogene made her home in San Antonio for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Zerr, of D'Hanis; her sweetheart, Lawrence Henson of San Antonio; her parents, Climbert Rachel and Robert Louis Bishop of Uvalde; one brother, Billy Carol Bishop of Utah; and one sister, Bobbie Louise Parker of San Antonio.Survivors are two sons, James Wayne Zerr and Jack Wilfred Zerr of San Antonio; one brother, Garland Bishop; and one sister, Dolores Ann Mueller of San Antonio. She was a member of Northwest Hills Christian Church in San Antonio. She was a substitute teacher in the Northside School District for five years and worked at Kelly AFB for 22 years before retiring in 1998. She was active in the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE). Visitation will be Monday, May 4, 5 to 7 p.m., at Guinn-Horger Funeral Home. Under CDC guidelines, only 10 people can be allowed in the building at one time and face coverings are required.Private services will be Tuesday, May 5, at Guinn-Horger Funeral Home in Hondo, TX. The burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetary in D'Hanis. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Visit guinn-horger.com
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.