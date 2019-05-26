Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Joyce Louise Bogan


Joyce Louise Bogan Obituary
November 3, 1929 - May 6, 2019
Joyce Bogan passed away quietly at home. Born in Flint, Michigan to Richard Joseph Quinn and Elizabeth (Betty) Murray Quinn, Joyce grew up in Lapeer, Michigan. She attended Michigan State, where she met her husband of 61 years, Robert Francis Bogan.
Joyce is fondly remembered for her kind heart, volunteerism, love of children, and affection for dogs. Wherever she lived, Joyce planted beautiful gardens, played golf with friends, and found somewhere to volunteer. Joyce, an award-winning Child Advocates volunteer, dedicated untold hours and drove hundreds of miles for her CASA kids. She later served as a baby rocker at Northside Independent School District.
Joyce is survived by son Mr. Patrick Shannon Bogan; daughter, Mrs. Aletha Bogan Evert; grandsons LT Jason Andrew Evert (USN); LT Travis Michael Evert (USN); and Mr. Sean Michael Bogan. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; and her brother, CDR Richard Andrew Quinn (USN).
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Mission Park North Funeral Home, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio 78230. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Child Advocates of San Antonio.

Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
