Joyce (Joy) Brown Slavin was called home by our Lord on Friday October 16th after a very sudden and brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of San Antonio. She was a graduate of Brackenridge High School. Her faith was undeniable. She was deeply involved at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church for over 60 years. She sang in the adult choir for many, many years. She coached her youngest daughter in CYO softball and was chairman of the Parish Festival several times. She and her husband, Richard, were proud members of the Rose of Sharon Holy Family Guild. She volunteered her time with the San Antonio Conservation Society serving as Vice Chairman and then Chairman of a food booth in Frontier Town during NIOSA for more than 50 years. She was not only mom to her own for children and grandma to her five grandchildren but for their friends as well. You could always count on her for help, advice, support and comfort. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Slavin and daughter Kim Slavin Hayden. She is survived by her children Deborah Slavin, Richard Slavin Jr., Allison Slavin Schmidt, son in laws Terry Hayden and David "Smitty" Schmidt as well as grandchildren Cody, Garrett, Ava and twins Julie and Jessica. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., November 14, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church