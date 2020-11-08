1/1
Joyce "Joy" (Brown) Slavin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce (Joy) Brown Slavin was called home by our Lord on Friday October 16th after a very sudden and brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of San Antonio. She was a graduate of Brackenridge High School. Her faith was undeniable. She was deeply involved at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church for over 60 years. She sang in the adult choir for many, many years. She coached her youngest daughter in CYO softball and was chairman of the Parish Festival several times. She and her husband, Richard, were proud members of the Rose of Sharon Holy Family Guild. She volunteered her time with the San Antonio Conservation Society serving as Vice Chairman and then Chairman of a food booth in Frontier Town during NIOSA for more than 50 years. She was not only mom to her own for children and grandma to her five grandchildren but for their friends as well. You could always count on her for help, advice, support and comfort. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Slavin and daughter Kim Slavin Hayden. She is survived by her children Deborah Slavin, Richard Slavin Jr., Allison Slavin Schmidt, son in laws Terry Hayden and David "Smitty" Schmidt as well as grandchildren Cody, Garrett, Ava and twins Julie and Jessica. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., November 14, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved