Joyce T. Jirka was born in Waukegan, Illinois, to Percy and Anne Townsley on July 12, 1939 and joined her Lord and Savior on January 1, 2020. She was married for 50 years to the love of her life Anton J. Jirka, Sr., M.D. until his passing in 2012. She was an adoring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her beloved family, playing cards, shopping for antiques, and devoted her time to her social clubs. Joyce enjoyed teaching high school English until she started her family. Her strong personality and loving spirit will be missed by all the lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Michael C. Haynes and is survived by her daughter Dianne J. Haynes, her sons Anton J. Jirka, Jr., M.D. and his wife Maria Jirka M.D., and Stephen J. Jirka, PhD and his wife Caroline Jirka, granddaughters Lindsey Haynes, Emily Jirka and Isabella Jirka.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The or The .
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020