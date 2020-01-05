Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Jirka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce T. Jirka


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce T. Jirka Obituary

Joyce T. Jirka was born in Waukegan, Illinois, to Percy and Anne Townsley on July 12, 1939 and joined her Lord and Savior on January 1, 2020. She was married for 50 years to the love of her life Anton J. Jirka, Sr., M.D. until his passing in 2012. She was an adoring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her beloved family, playing cards, shopping for antiques, and devoted her time to her social clubs. Joyce enjoyed teaching high school English until she started her family. Her strong personality and loving spirit will be missed by all the lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Michael C. Haynes and is survived by her daughter Dianne J. Haynes, her sons Anton J. Jirka, Jr., M.D. and his wife Maria Jirka M.D., and Stephen J. Jirka, PhD and his wife Caroline Jirka, granddaughters Lindsey Haynes, Emily Jirka and Isabella Jirka.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The or The .

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -