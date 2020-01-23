|
Joyce Verkamp Klar, age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on February 19th, 1937 in Wilson, Texas to Valeria and Sylvester Verkamp. She was Salutorian of her high school class and attended Our Lady of the Lake University on scholarship in 1955. While in college, she met her beloved husband Edwin (Bubba) M. Klar, Jr. at the Saint Mary's Military Ball. They were married for forty-four wonderful years and were blessed with four children and five grandchildren. An avid cook and gardener, Joyce enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She successfully operated a small restaurant, the Olmos Café, where many of her recipes were enjoyed by all, especially lemon bars. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed bible study and visiting the Holy Land. She was an original member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Family Guild. She also belonged to the St. Monica's Women's Club where she enjoyed attending fundraisers and sharing her faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Valeria and Sylvester Verkamp; husband, Edwin M. Klar, Jr. and brother, Daniel Verkamp. Joyce is survived by sons, David Klar and Stephen Klar; daughters and Son-in-Laws Linda and Kevin Wooster, Susan and Phil Brown; grandchildren, Klara Wooster Innuria (Nathan), Kristen Wooster, Joseph Brown, Luke Brown, and Zachary Brown; sisters Pat Simnacher, Jerene Rix, Becky Waid, and brother Dennis Verkamp.ROSARYMONDAY, JANUARY 27, 20201:00PMST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH MASSMONDAY, JANUARY 27, 20201:30PMST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH10703 WURZBACH RD.SAN ANTONIO, TX 78230
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oblate School of Theology at https://ost.edu/give/
