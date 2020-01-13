San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Villarreal


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Villarreal Obituary

Joyce Villarreal passed away on January 8th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Olga Favella. She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Rudy Villarreal; daughters: Sandee Villarreal, Sharon Steen (Kerry) & Shelley Montenegrino (Anthony); grandchildren Nicole Birkhold (Steve), Ashley Clark (Cody), Haley & Zachary Steen and Ava & James Montenegrino; great grand-daughter Makena Clark ; sister Dorothy Mills (Harry) and nephew Tom Vitacco (Tina). Joyce will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of travel, compassion for animals and clever wit. Mimi, you were the center of our family and the person we always relied on for wisdom and strength. Though we cannot begin to imagine life without you, we will carry your memory with us for the rest of our lives. Until we meet again, take care of us from above and hug Nana and Popo for us.

The family will receive friends from 5PM-8PM on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

A private interment will take place at a later date at San Fernando II.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now