Joyce Villarreal passed away on January 8th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Olga Favella. She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Rudy Villarreal; daughters: Sandee Villarreal, Sharon Steen (Kerry) & Shelley Montenegrino (Anthony); grandchildren Nicole Birkhold (Steve), Ashley Clark (Cody), Haley & Zachary Steen and Ava & James Montenegrino; great grand-daughter Makena Clark ; sister Dorothy Mills (Harry) and nephew Tom Vitacco (Tina). Joyce will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of travel, compassion for animals and clever wit. Mimi, you were the center of our family and the person we always relied on for wisdom and strength. Though we cannot begin to imagine life without you, we will carry your memory with us for the rest of our lives. Until we meet again, take care of us from above and hug Nana and Popo for us.
The family will receive friends from 5PM-8PM on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
A private interment will take place at a later date at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 13, 2020