Juan Andrew Ramirez, age 72, was called by our Lord on Friday, August 28 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on June 7, 1948 in Los Indios, Texas to Juan Jose Ramirez and Dolores Herrera.

After growing up in Hualahuises, MX, Juan enrolled at Tecnologico de Monterrey for college where he was drafted by the United States Army to go to the Vietnam War.

While service in the United States Army, Juan served in the Vietnam War 1969-71 as a SCP4 2nd Battalion/101st Airborne Division and received the Army Commendation Metal on August 12, 1970. He also served in the United States Air Force during Gulf War/Operation Desert Storm 1991-92 as a TSgt. He received the Air Force Achievement Metal on October 12, 2000. While in the military, he was able to travel all over the world and loved every experience. In later years he worked for Kelley AFB in Civil Service. He always wanted to stay close to his love of the Military.

Juan loved being outdoors, but gardening was his favorite past time. He also loved to tell stories of his life and things he saw, to make people laugh with the stories he shared. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and spending time with friends and family. Juan adored his grandchildren and wanted to spend as much time as he could with them. After the death of his wife, he felt that his grandchildren gave him life.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Irene Rodriguez Ramirez; parents, Juan Jose Ramirez and Dolores Herrera; and sisters, Cidalia Gutierrez, Elvia Garcia and Juanina Macias. Juan is survived by his children, Andres Ricardo Ramirez (Rosanna), Melissa Dolores Salas (Victor), Jacob Ramirez (Sharon); beloved partner, Julia Colunga; grandchildren, Genevieve Vargas, Carisa Ramirez, Cayla Ramirez, Hugo Salas, Axel Salas, Ivan Salas, Noah Ramirez, Aiden Ramirez .

The family will receive friends from 4:30 – 7:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 17, 2020

10:00 AM

ST. MARY MAGDALEN

CATHOLIC CHURCH

