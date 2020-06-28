JUAN ANTONIO TERAN
Beloved Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Juan Antonio Teran passed on June 25, 2020 at the age of 67. Juan was born on March 30, 1953 in Coahuila, Mexico. Juan is preceded in death by his father Ignacio Teran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Ignacia G. Teran; his mother, Jovita Ayala; daughters, Janie Fernandez (Chuck), Elizabeth Teran Delgado (Mike); sister, Arcelia Maldonado; brothers, Ignacio Teran, Betin Maldonado, Joel Maldonado, Zocrates Maldonado, Jose Juan Maldonado and their spouses; grandchildren, Eric Contero, Cody Blake, Aiden Blake, Kassandra Delgado, Kaitlynn Delgado and 1 great-grandson, Eric Anthony Contero and numerous nieces and nephews.

Juan was a loving, caring and hardworking man who was always willing to help others. He will be truly missed but never forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29th at 5:00 p.m. with rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Mass is on Tuesday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church 125 W Whittier St, San Antonio, TX 78210.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

