Juan E. Cardona

Juan E. Cardona Obituary
April 21, 2019


Mr. Juan E. (Johnny) Cardona age 83 of San Antonio passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Johnny was the owner of Cardona Welding Shop and served in the U.S. Army.
He was a passionate baseball
fan and sponsored many "Cardona Welders" in
his lifetime. He dedicated
over 40 years to the
Spanish/American Amateur Baseball League and known by many as "Mr. Baseball." After retirement in 2000, Johnny "Popo" cherished time spent with his grandchildren. Johnny will forever be missed and never forgotten.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents: Martin and Martina Cardona and his 2 brothers. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loraine Cardona; children: John Cardona, Jr., Norma Le Van (Todd), Sandra Acuna (Joe), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Ronald), Angela Cardona-De La Garza, Theresa Castillo (John); sister, Carrie Fuentes; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren
Visitation will begin Wednesday, April 24 at 4:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, April 25 at 12:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery No.2.

Condolences may be sent to the Cardona family at www.theangelusfuneral
home.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 23, 2019
