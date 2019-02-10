|
|
June 24, 1926 - January 27, 2019
Juan F. Hernandez passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Juan was born in Eagle Pass, TX on June 24, 1926 to Lorenzo and Minerva Hernandez. Juan was the oldest of his three brothers and one sister. He was a 3rd generation Tejano. His grandfather and father were born and raised in Eagle Pass, TX. Juan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores Hernandez, his son Lorenzo (Lupe), daughter in law, Millie Hernandez, 6 grand children, one great grandson, brother Jose Amaro Hernandez and sister Dora De La Garza. Juan is preceded in death by his son Edward Hernandez, his parents and his brothers Alonzo and Raul.
Juan's legacy is his dedication and devotion to his wife, his two son, grandkids and the success that he and Dolores achieved and earned during his life.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 12th from 5:00-7:00PM with a Rosary at 7PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge. Funeral Mass will be on Weds, Feb. 13th at 9:30AM at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Wurzbach. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019