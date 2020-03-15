|
Juan Garza, born on May 27, 1930 in Rockdale, TX, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020 at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Esther Garza; son Juan A. (Fred) Garza; parents Anastacio and Guadalupe Garza; brothers Alfred Garza, Robert Garza and Manuel Garza.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory 6 children: Yolanda Garza, Rebecca (Roy) Loredo, Vivian (Robby) Garza-Steele, Marcus (Alma) Garza, Danny (Liz) Garza, Pamela Garza and daughter-in-law Montye Garza. He is also survived by his siblings Cruz (Cuca) Garza, Cecilia Garza, Isabel Ortiz, Mary Helen Ortega, Jim (Sharon) Garza, Josephine Garza, Arthur (Sharon) Garza, Joe (Ruth) Garza, Ruben Garza, Angie (Stewart) Grafe; sister-in-law, Polly Garza, as well as 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
He proudly served in the US Army 1949-1952, and served in the Korean War. He moved to College Station, TX and earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering in May 1956 at Texas A&M University (College Station, TX). WHOOP! He worked for Boeing (Seattle WA), Norton AFB, CA, and San Antonio Air Logistics Center (Kelly AFB) as an Industrial Engineer, retiring after 27 years. After retirement, he worked at Fairchild Aircraft Corporation and Tax Solutions.
He volunteered at the Westwood Terrace Little League, John Jay Athletic Booster Club, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Friendship House,
and the Knights of Columbus Council 5262 as a Grand Knight, Financial Secretary, Columbus Club Vice President, and Knight Beat and The Knightline Editor/Publisher.
He enjoyed camping, barbecuing, road trips, and family vacations to Grand Old Opry, Graceland, Grand Canyon, Mt. Rainer, Yellowstone, Disney World, Disneyland, San Francisco, Colorado, Florida, Acapulco, and the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City.
He was a generous, loving, and supportive spouse, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, big brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
The Garza Family extends a special thanks to the staff of Elara Caring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made on behalf of Juan Garza to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/JuanGarza or the Bereavement Fund of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5262, 5763 Ray Ellison Blvd, SATX.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, March 16, 2020 the mass of resurrection will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.