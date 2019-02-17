|
June 24, 1945 - February 10, 2019
Juan H. Delgado went to be with the Lord on February 10th, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, Texas and bravely served our country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vicente and Ysidra Delgado, siblings Juanita Mercado, Bertha Cancel, Carlos Delgado, and Simona Cadena. His spirit lives on through his children Juan Alberto Delgado, Judith Ann Janney, son-in-law John Janney, grandchildren Sofia, Jacob, Alexa, and Nadia, wife Lily Maldonado Delgado, sisters Julia D. Gutierrez, Eluteria Maldonado, and Dominga Ruberte, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. His smile was contagious to everyone who was blessed to be in his presence, and his jokes always brought life to the atmosphere. He will be missed immensely.
SERVICE
Visitation will begin at 5:30 P.M. followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. A Procession will depart the Funeral Home Chapel at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 for a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 9:45 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the
