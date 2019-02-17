Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Delgado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan H. Delgado


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juan H. Delgado Obituary
June 24, 1945 - February 10, 2019
Juan H. Delgado went to be with the Lord on February 10th, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, Texas and bravely served our country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vicente and Ysidra Delgado, siblings Juanita Mercado, Bertha Cancel, Carlos Delgado, and Simona Cadena. His spirit lives on through his children Juan Alberto Delgado, Judith Ann Janney, son-in-law John Janney, grandchildren Sofia, Jacob, Alexa, and Nadia, wife Lily Maldonado Delgado, sisters Julia D. Gutierrez, Eluteria Maldonado, and Dominga Ruberte, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. His smile was contagious to everyone who was blessed to be in his presence, and his jokes always brought life to the atmosphere. He will be missed immensely.

SERVICE
Visitation will begin at 5:30 P.M. followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. A Procession will depart the Funeral Home Chapel at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 for a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 9:45 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the
online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now