Juan "Jay" J. Lopez Jr., (age 39) passed away on February 19, 2020. He was born on May 29,1980 in San Antonio, TX. In May of 2005 he met the love of his life, Araceli (Bustos) Lopez and they were married on December 15, 2007. Jay graduated from Southwest High School and continued on to receive a B.S. in Kinesiology from UTSA and an M.A. in Healthcare Administration from Our Lady of the Lake University. Jay is survived by his wife Araceli Lopez, daughter Lilianna Lopez, mother Mary Lopez, brother Arturo Lopez, sisters Eleanor Garcia and Ann Ross, nieces and nephews, and many other close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Juan Jose Lopez Sr. Jay worked as a teacher and coach for 14 years in Judson ISD, Cornerstone Christian School, Comal ISD, and Southwest ISD. He dedicated his life to motivating and encouraging his students/athletes and being the best "daddy coach" to his daughter. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed lifting weights, attending sporting events, hiking, camping, and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life ceremony to honor Jay's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10 am at Cornerstone Church (18755 Stone Oak Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78258). All those planning to attend are asked to wear royal blue instead of black.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, a fund for his daughter Lily has been set up for donations that will go towards her education.
Donations can be made at https://gf.me/u/xm77gg
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2020