|
|
August 24, 1951 - April 28, 2019
Juan Jose "Johnny" Anguiano went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born on August 24, 1951 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Adolpho and Maria Del Carmen Anguiano and son JJ Anguiano. Johnny is survived by his loving fiancé Becky Vasquez; daughters, Gina Regalado (Rick), Margie Holz, Nieomi King (Johnny) and Jennifer Anguiano; sisters, Marta Barraza (Joe), Sandy Marquez (Michael), Vicky Eaton (John) and Carmen LoVerde (Geoff); 14 grandchildren, Rick Jon, Rene, Riley, Brittany, Katelyn, Cassi, Sammi, Ryanne, Ashley, Maygan, Emilee, Jerry Jr., Esther Rose and Jacob; 6 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way, and other extended family members and friends.
Johnny loved to play golf, loved his Washington Red Skins and the San Antonio Spurs. He will be truly missed by his family and friends, but will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Services to conclude in chapel.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019