|
|
February 23, 1947 - May 14, 2019
Juan J. Garcia was born to Jose Garcia Flores and Belia Sierra on February 23, 1947 in Del Rio, TX and joined his Lord and Savior on May 14, 2019.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his daughter Elvira Soto, grandson Raul Medina III and two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife Cynthia Ann Garcia of 52 years, children Rosalinda Salinas, Maria Elena Paez (Gregorio), Jose A. Garcia (Angelina), Linda Sanchez, Laura Garcia, 16 grandchildren, 28 great grand children, 4 brothers and 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made SSFCU.ORG account 4570063100. Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm with the rosary at 7 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Departing from the Funeral Home at 9:15 am for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019