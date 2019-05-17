|
November 24, 1930 - May 15, 2019
Juan Juarez Sr., also known as JJ, passed away on May 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents Regino ad Soledad Juarez and by his wife of 62 years, Frances. He is survived by his son Dr. John Juarez Jr. and wife Deanna, grandson Gunnery Sgt. Jason Juarez USMC, granddaughter Jennifer Juarez RN, along with several nieces and nephews.
JJ was born in Houston, TX November 24, 1930. He was a Master Electrician by trade and owned Juarez Electric Co. in San Antonio, TX for nearly 40 years.
Burial will be Saturday May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio beside his beloved wife.
Arrangements by Sneed Funeral Chapel of Lampasas.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2019