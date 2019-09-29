|
October 19, 1948 - September 23, 2019
Juan L. Salazar, beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, September the 23rd, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Irma S. Salazar of Houston, Texas along with his brother Frank Salazar (and wife Elvira) of San Antonio, TX. He was 70 years old.
Juan was born on October 19, 1948 to his parents Francisco Salazar and Trinidad Lopez Salazar. He graduated from L. W. Fox Tech High School, San Antonio, TX. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance in 1972. He later received a Trust Major Diploma from The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, Dallas, TX. He married his best friend and Love of his life, Irma Solis on September 1st, 1972 and celebrated 47 years of marriage on September 1st 2019.
Juan lived a life characterized by honesty, integrity, profess- ionalism and kindness. Although he enjoyed playing tennis his passion was golf. Many times Juan could be found at a golf course or driving range with his wife by his side. His love of sports included but was not limited to the UT Longhorns, Houston Astros and Houston Texans. If he couldn't be there in person he followed the teams with vigor and excitement.
Juan was a dedicated and respected banking professional holding the position of Vice President and Trust Officer for various banking institutions in Texas and Louisiana. Juan also served on the Board of Directors for SER-Niño's Charter Schools of Houston for over 15 years.
Mr. Salazar will have a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm, Friday September 27th, at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home, 9926 Jones Road, Houston, TX. 77065. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 28th at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, 10135 West Road, Houston, TX. 77064.
Mr. Salazar will be taken to San Antonio, TX. on Friday, October 4th for his final funeral services. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 11:00 am, Friday October 4th at St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church, 6150 Roth Rd, San Antonio, TX. 78253 immediately followed by the Funeral Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 11624 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX. 78253.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Juan L. Salazar to SER-Niño's Charter Schools, 5610 Gulfton Drive, Houston, TX. 77081.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019