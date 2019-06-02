|
|
December 10, 1965 - May 24, 2019
Juan Lopez Jr. of San Antonio Tx entered into enteral rest on May 24, 2019 at the age of 53. Juan Lopez Jr. was born in Victoria Tx to his mother Esther Lopez on December 10, 1965.
He is survived by his wife Kristine Lopez, son Joshua Lopez, mother Esther Lopez, sisters Diana Vanegas, Carmen Dillard, Veronica Mendoza, Socorro Lopez, Sally Aguilar, Mary Lou Begley, brothers Angel Lopez, Domingo Lopez, Willie Cerda, numerous nieces, nephews and best friend Frank Mejia. Juan stepped into a father figure role at the age of 18 by working and providing for his 8 younger brothers and sisters. Family was everything to him. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and the BEST storyteller. He was truly loved by many and his one of a kind personality will sorely be missed. Juan Lopez Jr. is preceded in death by his grandmother Juanita Lopez and Aunt Estella Andrade.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019