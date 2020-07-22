Juan M. Zamarripa was called home to be with our Lord on July 3, 2020 at the age of 74. Born on May 18, 1946 in Morelos, Coahuila, Mexico, he is preceded in death by his parents Ventura and Angelita Carrillo; his brothers, Ventura, Santiago, Juan Antonio; and his son, Ignacio Zamarripa.

He leaves his memory to his beloved wife, Mary M. Zamarripa; his children Raul Zamarripa (Samantha), Roberto M. Zamarripa, Ramiro Zamarripa (Amy), Alma Delia Zamarripa, Cristina Garcia (Jose), Janie Zamarripa; his stepdaughters, Eloise Bosmans and Belinda Aguilar (Jose); his stepsons, Alfred Van Raub Jr. (Maria) and Anthony Van Raub (Rebecca); and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved him dearly.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – is limited to 50 people in the building at a time. Face coverings are required.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Friday, July 24 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass and Interment will be an intimate family gathering. The staff at Trevino Funeral Home appreciate your understanding during these times.